Missoula's Community Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2024 

MISSOULA — Community Medical Center has announced the hospital's first baby of 2024.

Weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, Clark was born to Jessica and Dustin, on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 2:29 pm.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first baby into the world with the help of Community Medical Center’s professional, caring staff. We came to the hospital hoping for our “Waltz” baby (12-31-23) but babies come in their own time, and it seems that our Clark is cut from competitive cloth...so we came in first in 2024! We are excited to head home to Plains and raise our fifth-generation Montanan."

“We have an extraordinary team of clinical and support staff who are committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for mothers and their babies on New Year’s Day and year-round,” said Dionne Drakulich, MD, OB/GYN “One of our greatest privileges is helping families welcome their newest additions in a healthy, positive and memorable way.”

