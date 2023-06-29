Missoula's Imagine Nation Brewing, Poverello Center hosting informative chats

MISSOULA - Imagine Nation Brewing Company has partnered up with their neighbors just across the street at the Poverello Center to raise money and awareness for the homeless community in Missoula.

“We’re first and foremost a community-based facility and community center where that’s always been the purpose is raising awareness and having conversations about what’s going on in the community and how we can make our community better," explained Imagine Nation Brewing owner Tim Grham.

On the last Wednesday of every month, Pints With a Purpose will take place inside Imagine Nation, hosting a chat about the different divisions and responsibilities of the Poverello Center. With a $10 donation to the Poverello Center, attendees were given a free beer voucher and entered to win a $100 gift card to Scheels.

Poverello Center executive director Jill Bonny emphasized how important it is for the community to be educated on this issue.

“I think there is a lot of misunderstanding around homelessness, it doesn’t have one face. You know some people are fleeing domestic violence, some have aged out of the foster system and suddenly they find themselves without a home and they don’t know where to go. I think just putting a face and some stories to the situation can really help people understand.”

The next Pints With a Purpose event will take place on July 26, 2023, at Imagine Nation Brewing which is located at 1151 West Broadway in Missoula.