Montana Hope Project grants 507th wish

HELENA - An 8-year-old Montana boy got his wish granted Thursday. Chase Prog will be spending time with his family at Disney World next month, thanks to the Montana Hope Project.

Prog was born with a heart condition that has required several surgeries, and according to Montana Hope Project officials, he will likely need another surgery in the near future.

Prog’s wish was the 507th granted by the Montana Hope Project. Prog was granted his Disney World Wish at Pizza Ranch in Helena, surrounded by his family and Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers.

The Montana Hope Project was started in 1984 when a handful of MHP troopers took a couple of kids with life-threatening illnesses and their families on a trip to Glacier National Park. Today, the Montana Hope Project is a nonprofit focused on granting the wishes of critically ill Montana children.

