Montana craftsman turns engineering background into thriving wooden utensil business

RED LODGE — A small manufacturing shop tucked away in Red Lodge has grown from a one-man operation into a nationally recognized business creating handmade wooden kitchen utensils.

Brad Bernhart founded Earlywood 15 years ago, transforming his dream of starting his own manufacturing business into reality. What began as a solo venture has now expanded to employ 15 people.

"I always kind of wanted to start my own business and manufacture a product," Bernhart said.

As a former engineer, Bernhart brought technical expertise to his craft, creating wooden kitchen tools that go beyond traditional designs.

"Being a design engineer before this, I put a lot of that knowledge and that designing prowess into making tools that, they don't have to look like a wooden spoon, but they each have a function and they're better than a wooden spoon at that function," Bernhart said.

The company's growth happened gradually over the years as Bernhart focused on perfecting his craft.

"I was in the trenches with my blinders on and my head down for so long. We just kept growing, and I didn't even really notice. Now 15 years later, we have 15 employees, and it's a well-oiled machine at this point," Bernhart said.

Employee Ethan Lalumia finds deep satisfaction in the handcrafting process, transforming raw materials into functional kitchen tools.

"It's a pretty profound feeling. It's very cathartic to bring something from just a block of wood to something that's going to end up in someone's kitchen and that someone's going to hopefully love," Lalumia said.

The company produces a range of handmade, natural products, from bowls and tongs to flat saute sets, all with no stain.

"Just seeing the huge amount of growth that has happened in the year that I've been here, it's really something," Lalumia said.

Earlywood's success has garnered national attention, with features in Better Homes and Gardens and Oprah Magazine. Despite the recognition, Bernhart remains humble about the company's achievements. The combination of craftsmanship, engineering expertise, and dedication to quality has established Earlywood as a rooted staple in Red Lodge.

"It feels great. It feels almost a little bit lucky," Bernhart said. "Red Lodge is the home of Earlywood, and it always will be."