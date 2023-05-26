New group created for Missoula dads

MISSOULA - Being a dad is a hard, but important job. That’s why one Missoula father has created a new group for dads.

Missoula Dads — which was created on Facebook by new dad Nickolas Wauget — will have its first event on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Fort Missoula, featuring food and games.

Wauget says the group will have a similar event every month this summer. Saturday is open to any dad in Missoula, and they are encouraged to bring their kids.

“Dads and their kids because I didn’t want to just make a dad group. I didn’t want to just essentially go out and have drinks with dads,” Wauget said. “I’m looking for a group where I can go with my child and hang out and be myself with my kid and get other feedback from other dads.”

The event will take place at the Meadowlark Shelter from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. People can join the Facebook group for more information.