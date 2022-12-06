New nonprofit events venue coming to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - The Headwaters Foundation is opening a venue dedicated to helping non-profits better serve the Missoula community.

"This is a space that amazing work is going to be happening. Work that will help support our communities, our children and our families,” said Headwaters Foundation CEO Brenda Solorzano.

The event venue — the Confluence Center, will open in early 2023 on West Main Street — and will be the first of its kind in Missoula.

The Headwaters Foundation has been working to renovate the building and its technology to fulfill the needs of nonprofits. Organizations will be able to use the building for meetings, catered events, conferences, and much more.

Soloranzo says they are excited to provide this much-needed space.

"We know that nonprofits are generally run on shoestring budgets and they don't have a lot of resources. The vision for this place, and the opportunity to put resources into it and do all of the renovations to the building was to make sure that they had a nice place where they can come and meet and gather and do their important work." - Headwaters Foundation CEO Brenda Solorzano