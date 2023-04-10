Ninemile community celebrates Easter with egg hunt

HUSON - The Nine Mile community came together on Saturday to celebrate Easter.

The day started with a recreation of a 100-year-old photo in front of the community center.

Emily Brown/MTN News An Easter celebration in Huson on April 8,2023, included the re-creation of a photo from 1916.

Then there were treats, a photo booth, and most exciting, egg hunts for all ages.

"What do you like about the egg hunt?" asked MTN's Emily Brown.

"Because I can eat candy and stuff!" replied egg hunter Ila.

Painted eggs were hidden all around the historic church while plastic eggs were scattered in a balloon pit.

A little one exclaimed, "Yay! I found a golden egg!"

Tabitha Boyle moved to Huson a year ago and then began organizing events for the community on various holidays.

She says, it's the people that make her feel so at home.

"To bring people together in this far-off community land that we have, we're far away from Missoula but I'm trying to bring everybody together that's out here in the boonies haha."

The next holiday celebration will be the Fourth of July parade. To support these events go to https://www.ninemilecommunitycenter.com/donate