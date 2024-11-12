Nominate a teacher for KPAX's One Class at a Time grant

Educators do the important work of building and shaping young minds, so they become contributing, productive citizens.

These teachers also go above and beyond to ensure they offer a nurturing and safe space for kids to learn, to keep the curriculum exciting, and to build connections.

Many teachers spend their own money on outfitting their classrooms, providing snacks and incentives for students, and so much more.

One Class at a Time is an opportunity to give back.

MTN News

Thanks to a grant funded by Noller Automotive Supercenter in Kalispell, we're giving away a grant to one teacher each month throughout 2025.

Submit your nomination in the form to the right, for the deserving teachers in your life.

Nominations will be evaluated by an independent committee and awards will be given monthly.

Watch Montana This Morning on KPAX to see which teacher receives the One Class at a Time Grant.