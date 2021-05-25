One Class at a Time: Big Sky High School teacher Nicole Sarrazin-Strong

MISSOULA — Big Sky High School Social Studies and World Geography teacher Nicole Sarrazin-Strong is this week’s winner of a KPAX-TV and Republic Services One Class at a Time grant.

Sarrazin-Strong is using the $250 award to buy copies of The Spy and The Traitor for her I.B. 20th Century History class.

She explained her I.B. class is similar to an advanced placement class and allows her students the opportunity to study and learn specific historical topics outside of what is found in the class textbook. Sarrazin-Strong says she’s excited for her students to get a more in-depth look at the Cold War,

“It gives students an opportunity to read about a historical topic not in the textbook, and so it provides like a better more personal kind of context for them, and I think gives them a way better understanding of what the Cold War was like for an actual person living through that experience," Sarrazin-Strong said.