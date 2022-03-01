One Class at a Time: Big Sky High School’s Erica Ramsey

MISSOULA — This week's winner of a One Class at a Time Grant is Erica Ramsey from Big Sky High School who teaches Family and Consumer Science, including subjects ranging from Culinary Arts to Hospitality and Tourism.

"I feel like any time they can have those real-world experiences, incorporating those into the school, it's great for them to see that. They sometimes will say, ‘when am I ever going to use this?’ You'll use this every day cooking for yourself,” Ramsey said.

MTN News

Ramsey will use her $250 grant in her Culinary 3 class, buying seeds, soil and trays, that will eventually grow into microgreens, herbs and vegetables. Students get to whip up dishes for themselves, and for some catering events too. These "chiefs" will be taking advantage of Big Sky High School's greenhouse right away.

"We're hoping March, we'll get started on some plants that don't mind a little bit of cold weather. It will really be a great experience for the kids to learn about different plants and what weather they tolerate,” Ramsey explained. “Just to see that full cycle, plants growing. They're more likely to eat them if they grow them right? To kind of get the greens into kids of all ages."

