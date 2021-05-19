One Class at a Time: Chief Charlo teacher Tiffany Hobbs

MISSOULA — This week's One Class at a Time grant winner this week is Chief Charlo School fifth grade teacher Tiffany Hobbs.

Hobbs is receiving $250 to put toward her classroom thanks to KPAX-TV and Republic Services.

Every year, Hobbs’ class puts together a wax museum as a class project. Each student chooses a historical figure, gathers as much information as possible, and presents their project to students, teachers, and parents. This year, limited access to books has made it more difficult for students to find all the information they need, so Hobbs is using this money to buy biographical books to help students gather the information they need.

“We usually have so much access to the library here at school, or the public library, or libraries around the community and it’s been a little more limited this year, so it just puts the books in the kid’s hands and then they’re able to read about the person, get a bigger base of knowledge about them, and then they’re able to complete this project," Hobbs said.