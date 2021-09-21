One Class at a Time: Chloe Williams, Meadow Hill Middle School

MISSOULA — This week's One Class at a Time winner, Chloe Williams, is proud to represent Meadow Hill Middle School in Missoula, where the kids stand out.

"I love the gritty kids. The kids that have grit, that may have adversity in their lives, but they try really hard,” Williams said. They are awesome and creative and fun."

Williams, a Project Lead the Way teacher, instructs a variety of classes under the umbrella of science: an eighth-grade robotics class, an Intro to Engineering class for all sixth-grade students, and a Medical Detectives class for all seventh-grade students.

She will use her $250 One Class at a Time grant from KPAX and Republic Services to buy specialized scissors. For Williams' budding engineers, it will be a valuable tool.

"We work with a lot of cardboard -- and this is a cat bed that one of my students Shea is building right now. He's not finished with it. But with cardboard, you can't cut with regular scissors. I asked to get these specialized, serrated, heavy-duty professional cardboard cutting scissors with that grant."

Williams noted that regular scissors often break.

