One Class at a Time: CM Russell Elementary School teacher Matthew Cosca

MISSOULA — Merging reading fluency and engagement is the goal for this week’s Republic Services and KPAX-TV Once Class at a Time winner CM Russell Elementary School teacher Matthew Cosca.

Republic Services Municipal Manager Chad Bauer presented Cosca with the $250 ward which will go toward the purchase of series-based books that his students have expressed interest in.

Cosca says studies show that reading is the single most important educational tool you can give a child, and the best way to engage a student in reading is to find topics that they are genuinely interested in. One example of a series he is looking to add to the classroom is the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

"So, there are some book series that my students have expressed interest in. Some of those are graphic novel series that allow, kind of pair some of those more challenging words with pictures so it makes it more approachable for students, and then just greater numbers of those high interest books,” Cosca explained.

