One Class at a Time: Corvallis 4th grade teacher Katie Wickham

CORVALLIS — This week’s KPAX-TV and Republic Services One Class at a Time winner this week is Corvallis fourth grade teacher Katie Wickham.

Republic Services Municipal Manager Chad Bauer presented Wickham with a $250 which will be used to buy an axolotl and the necessary supplies for her classroom. Axolotl s similar to a salamander or lizard and lives underwater.

The award would allow Wickham to buy the tank and filter to go along with the axolotl. Her goal is to teach her students about responsibility and kindness.

"Taking care of a pet requires a lot of responsibility and some kids don’t have the opportunity to have a pet at home as well as it requires the kindness to know how to be around it not running around, not tapping on the tank, teaching them different things with that, and also being able to incorporate different science or writing lessons around it,” Wickham said.

