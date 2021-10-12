One Class at a Time: CS Porter Middle School’s Tanya Johnson

MISSOULA — This week's winner of a One Class at a Time grant comes from CS Porter Middle School in Missoula which is a Title I school. Tanya Johnson teaches U.S. history and she tries to — as they say — make history come alive for her students.

"The textbook is only so interesting for kids, so the idea is to bring in some scripts, some role-play type things, costumes, etc. so that kids can step into the historical figures of history,” Johnson said.

MTN News

Johnson will use her $250 grant from KPAX and Republic Services to purchase an activity pack, outlined with her U.S. history lesson. She says these materials are beneficial whether she is teaching in person or remotely. This grant will help allow her to create a more engaging and fun atmosphere.

"The more tools you can put into the hands of kids, the more interesting things become,” Johnson said. “It helps even the shiest kid come out of their little box. You put a tool in their hand and all of a sudden they can walk into the role of somebody from history.”