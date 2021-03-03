One Class at a Time: CS Porter's Heather Agostinelli

MISSOULA — This week’s Republic Services and KPAX-TV One Class at a Time grant winner is C.S. Porter seventh grade language arts teacher Heather Agostinelli.

Republic Services Municipal Manager Chad Bauer presented Agostinelli with the $250 award which will be used to buy a variety of texts for her students.

Agostinelli's class is studying the life of Frederick Douglass, and she will buy short stories, longer narratives, and poetry to enhance their knowledge of Douglass.

She hopes to give her students a variety of perspectives and believes these texts will help give her students an open mind when writing their own stories.

"We hope that they’ll see that they’re capable of writing good stories as well, and we want to hear their stories that they have a voice," Agostinelli explained.

"And when they can apply some techniques that they learn from others they’ll have really good and interesting stories to tell,” Agostinelli concluded.

