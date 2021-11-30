One Class at a Time: CS Porter’s Leslie Snoke

MISSOULA — This week's One Class at a Time grant winner is C.S. Porter Middle School art teacher Leslie Snoke who teaches all grades and tries to give the student's a well-rounded experience.

"We try to do all different media, so we do drawings and paintings,” Snoke explained. “We work with sculptures. And, I've tried to incorporate digital photo editing for every grade level at this point."

MTN News

The $250 grant from Republic Services will buy computer mice for her Visual Arts Class. Imagine, trying to do precise work on a computer with just your fingers and a mouse pad? Snoke says the grant will allow all of her students to have a "mouse," so that they can zoom in on digital photos and edit with a high degree of control and detail.

"One of our favorite projects, actually, is based on Rene Magritte -- [an] eyeball with clouds in it. And the kids create a photo with their own eyeball,” Snoke explained. “They have the opportunity to digitally edit an image into the iris of the eye. And with these computer mice their going to be able to zoom in and really get the finer detail that we're all looking for."

