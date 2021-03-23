One Class at a Time Dayton Elementary School's Vicki Parker

DAYTON — This week’s KPAX-TV and Republic Services One Class at a Time winner is Dayton Elementary School second grade teacher Vicki Parker.

Republic Services Manager Chad Bauer presented Parker with the $250 award which will be used to purchase sets of Magic Tree House books for her young students.

Parker says these books provide extended reading experiences that supplement what they receive inside the classroom setting.

She added that engagement in books is key in their learning process and opens up doors in other areas of education.

"You’ve got to get them interested in reading and once they’re interested and want to read you know that just does it,” Parker said.

“It unlocks everything for them…it unlocks the math, it unlocks the science, the social studies. Reading is key to almost any subject,” Parker concluded.