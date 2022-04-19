One Class at a Time: Dorothy Morrison – Lewis & Clark Elementary School

MISSOULA – This week’s One Class at a Time grant winner is Dorothy Morrison who has been a General Music teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Missoula for 16 years.

Morrison will use the $250 grant to purchase ukuleles for her class.

"The ukulele -- since you and I were young -- the ukulele has really changed its perception in the public sphere. It's become very popular. It's not just Hawaii, it's not just Tiny Tim,” Morrison said.

MTN News

Morrison is working to buy 29 ukuleles. During the pandemic, students couldn't use wind instruments, so she borrowed some ukuleles and they turned out to be a hit with the kids. She says the instrument is a big part of popular music now, and a great teaching tool students can use forever.

"It's very satisfying to play the instrument. You're playing in an ensemble with everyone else. You're playing with accompaniment. And you're learning a lot of musical skills -- steady beats, manual dexterity, note reading, chord reading. Singing,” Morrison concluded.