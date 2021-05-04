One Class at a Time: Frenchtown 5th grade teacher Kathy Long

FRENCHTOWN — This week’s KPAX-TV and Republic Services One Class at a Time grant winner is Frenchtown fifth grade teacher Kathy Long.

Republic Services Manager Chad Bauer presented Long with the $250 award which she will use to buy an iPad for her classroom.

As part of their writing assignment, Long’s students write dialogue to accompany iMovies they create. The students will take the new iPad around the school getting video to go along with the stories they are writing.

Long has been letting her students use her personal equipment and says she’s thankful for the opportunity to have this technology available to her class.

“The kids run around the school so it’s transportable so it’s easier than a Chromebook and it has the technology not like a Kindle so it’s not like an android so they can be responsible and be independent with it,” Long said.

