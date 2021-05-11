One Class at a Time: Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Kristina Fields

MISSOULA — Hawthorne Elementary third grade teacher Kristina Fields is this week’s KPAX-TV and Republic Services One Class at a Time winner.

Republic Services representative Chad Bauer let Fields know that she’ll be receiving $250 to put toward her classroom.

Field’s young students are having a little trouble sitting still at times, so she is going to use the money to buy flexible seating for the classroom.

She says flexible seating allows her students to move around while staying in one place which helps with their focus and engagement.

Fields added the COVID-19 pandemic has made the transition back to the classroom more difficult than ever.

“The stamina is for sure lacking this year, I mean at home they can take a break whenever they want. They can learn in a comfy chair or on the couch," Fields said.

"And going back to these hard seats, sitting in rows and even now sitting far away from each other I think it’ll be fun for them to have some choices and have some fun seating options in the classroom," she concluded.

