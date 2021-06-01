One Class at a Time: Hellgate Elementary teacher Julie DeArietta

MISSOULA — Our final KPAX-TV and Republic Services One Class at a Time winner for the school year is Hellgate Elementary teacher Julie DeArrieta.

DeArietta is receiving a $250 check which will go toward the purchase of 18 LCD Boards or “Boogie Boards” for her students.

The LCD boards are colorful, reusable boards that students can write on and erase. DeArrieta says the boards will allow her students to have a fun way to do their schoolwork while saving the cost and use of paper.

She explained it’s also a great way to keep her students engaged.

“Anything to keep them engaged and excited and to know that learning is fun. So, these Boogie Boards are just a different way for them to write down their information for spelling and math equations. We use them for everything,” DeArrieta said.

