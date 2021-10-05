One Class at a Time: Hellgate High School’s Britt Hanford

MISSOULA — This week's One Class at a Time winner is Hellgate High School’s Britt Hanford.

She is one of a group of teachers who have organized a "Student Services Center," a place for students who are having a tough day to regroup.

"They can sit. They have access to mental help professionals in our building,” Hanford explained. “And so, we're trying to set up the space so it's not only inviting but therapeutic."

MTN News

Hanford, who teaches eleventh and twelve grade English, won't be using the grant for her own classes.

She believes that with the proper materials, this Care Center will be able to help students return to class and be ready to start learning again with a "sensory experience."