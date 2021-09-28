One Class at a Time: Lakeside Elementary School’s Marlene Anderson

MISSOULA — We headed to Lakeside for this week’s One Class at a Time grant winner and congratulate Marlene Anderson from Lakeside Elementary School. As a psychologist, she often works one on one with students.

"I typically do a lot of testing for students who are being tested for possible special education services. I do a lot of cognitive testing,” Anderson explained. “Other members of the team do some academic testing."

Anderson will use her $250 grant from KPAX and Republic Services to buy therapeutic Sand Trays.

MTN News

The trays come with figurines that students use who can't always express themselves, giving Anderson and her team an indication of where support may be needed.