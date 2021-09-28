Watch
One Class at a Time: Lakeside Elementary School’s Marlene Anderson

This week's One Class at a Time grant winner is Lakeside Elementary School psychologist Marlene Anderson
Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28

MISSOULA — We headed to Lakeside for this week’s One Class at a Time grant winner and congratulate Marlene Anderson from Lakeside Elementary School. As a psychologist, she often works one on one with students.

"I typically do a lot of testing for students who are being tested for possible special education services. I do a lot of cognitive testing,” Anderson explained. “Other members of the team do some academic testing."

Anderson will use her $250 grant from KPAX and Republic Services to buy therapeutic Sand Trays.

The trays come with figurines that students use who can't always express themselves, giving Anderson and her team an indication of where support may be needed.

"This gives an opportunity for play in a way that is not threatening and allows students to express scenarios where we can access more information about where they are they are in terms of we their emotional state." - Lakeside Elementary School psychologist Marlene Anderson

