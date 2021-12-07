One Class at a Time: Lewis and Clark Elementary School’s Darcie Vasquez

MISSOULA — This week's One Class at a Time grant winner is longtime Lewis and Clark Elementary School kindergarten teacher Darcie Vasquez who says she loves it but it is exhausting.

"It's like a dance. You have to make sure there is a lot of movement, action, balanced with seat work. A lot of the learning is exploratory, hands-on,” Vasquez explained.

MTN News

That leads us to what Darcie Vasquez will buy with her $250 grant. She will purchase learning bins, which will include things like blocks, alphabet connecting cubes and tiles, puzzles, and math manipulatives that build engineering experiences and skills.

"Where children can explore with building marble mazes, building towers, bridges. Just really experience that inquiry-based learning process,” Vasquez explained. “Kind of a problem-solving approach to learning."