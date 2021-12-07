Watch
CommunityOne Class at a Time

Actions

One Class at a Time: Lewis and Clark Elementary School’s Darcie Vasquez

items.[0].videoTitle
Darcie Vasquez is a longtime kindergarten teacher and Lewis &amp; Clark Elementary School in Missoula.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 12:25:57-05

MISSOULA — This week's One Class at a Time grant winner is longtime Lewis and Clark Elementary School kindergarten teacher Darcie Vasquez who says she loves it but it is exhausting.

"It's like a dance. You have to make sure there is a lot of movement, action, balanced with seat work. A lot of the learning is exploratory, hands-on,” Vasquez explained.

OCAT Contact Info

That leads us to what Darcie Vasquez will buy with her $250 grant. She will purchase learning bins, which will include things like blocks, alphabet connecting cubes and tiles, puzzles, and math manipulatives that build engineering experiences and skills.

"Where children can explore with building marble mazes, building towers, bridges. Just really experience that inquiry-based learning process,” Vasquez explained. “Kind of a problem-solving approach to learning."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

One Class at a Time application
Apply here for a $250 grant