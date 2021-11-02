One Class at a Time: Lewis and Clark’s James Wyatt

MISSOULA — We head to Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Missoula for this week's One Class at a Time grant winner, James Wyatt, who says Lewis and Clark is a fantastic community.

"We have a lot of kids here. We have some amazing families, some amazing teachers, some amazing staff here,” Wyatt said. “It's really great to work with every single kid in the building, as I teach kindergarten through fifth-grade health and PE.

MTN News

Wyatt will use his grant to purchase a new, bigger and better sound system for the gym. His classes use music and sound as a management tool, to help with the flow. That's especially important because Lewis and Clark has a deaf education program, and many of the students don't hear the current sound system as well as needed to make his critical management system work.