One Class at a Time: Lilly Schoenlaben - Florence-Carlton Elementary School

FLORENCE - We head to Florence-Carlton Elementary School for this week’s One Class at a Time grant winner.

Lilly Schoenlaben -- a Title I teacher who helps kids who need a little extra support with math and reading -- has been at Florence-Carlton a long time.

"I love it at Florence-Carlton. This has been my eleventh year. I find it very supportive, encouraging. I love the students and the staff. It's just been a wonderful experience,” Schoenlaben said.

MTN News

She will use the $250 grant to purchase books that will be new to her students, with a high-interest level.

Specifically, these books will come from the "I Survived" series by Lauren Tarshis. These are books that cover a wide range of historic events, in a way that keeps the interest of young people.

"They cover all areas, from Pompeii to 9-11 attacks to California wildfires,” Schoenlaben explained. “It just gives them a real opportunity to learn about world history through a children's perspective."