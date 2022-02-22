One Class at a Time: Lolo School art teacher Alli Batt

MISSOULA - This week’s One Class at a Time grant winner is Lolo School art teacher Alli Batt.

"It's nice because I teach K-8 and I get to see the same kids year after year. You get to build pretty darn good relationships and get to know them and their art styles,” Batt said. “It works out pretty well for me.”

There are now computer tablets in the classrooms at Lolo which opens the door for great possibilities with art.

MTN News

Batt will use her grant money to purchase art apps for the tablets which will widely expand the options students have -- from basic drawing to stop-motion animation.

Some kids don't have these options at home, so Batt says this will be a great tool for the future.