One Class at a Time: Lone Rock School's Shelby Murphy

MISSOULA — This week's One Class at a Time winner is Shelby Murphy from Lone Rock School in Stevensville.

Miss Murphy teaches four-year-olds in a kindergarten ready program, where she introduces her students to the building blocks of learning, but Murphy has a unique style.

“My theory is that if I’m having a down day but I’m wearing bright colors, it’s hard to come off as having a down day when you’re looking like a rainbow," Murphy shared.

She will use her $250 dollar grant to buy more outdoor equipment for her students.

“When we got our K-Ready program we had a new playground installed that was more tiny people friendly, so we’ve got a great playground area and a great structure, but we still need a lot of supplies that are more age appropriate for four-year-olds," Murphy explained.

More specifically, Murphy will buy items like small balance beam kits that help the children develop their mobile skills. Murphy says the outdoor equipment allows her to share in the excitement and energy her young students bring to school.

“They’re four-year-olds so they’re right on that cusp of being students, so they’re still really figuring out the way the world works, which means everyday they come to school inspired and just so excited. School is the best part of their day.”

Even in her clothes, it is evident that Miss Murphy adds a lot of color to the kindergarten ready program at Lone Rock.

She is working hard to get young students ready for next step, and she does it one class at a time.