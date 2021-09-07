One Class at a Time: McKenna Quinn, Bonner School

MISSOULA — Our first One Class at a Time grant winner for the new school year is McKenna Quinn of Bonner School.

She teaches seventh and eighth-grade English and loves to find books that her students will devour. With the $250 grant, Quinn will purchase material that will enhance what she calls her "book club."

The program focuses on one particular genre at a time, but Quinn told us through laryngitis, that each student can read a "work" that interests them.

"Instead of the whole class reading the same novel, small groups of students get to read their own novel, sort of like a mini book club,” Quinn said.

“But the whole class will be reading the same genre. What I like about book club is that it gives students a choice in what they reach, which is something I really believe strongly in."

Despite a suspect voice, you can hear Quinn's passion for learning.

"I just care so much about getting quality books into the hands of kids, that I'm so lucky to work at a school that values literacy as much as I do."