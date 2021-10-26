One Class at a Time: Melaina Adams, Cornelius Hedges Elementary School

MISSOULA — This week's One Class at a Time Grant winner is Melaina Ames who teaches second grade at Cornelius Hedges Elementary School in Kalispell, one of the smallest elementary schools in the state.

Ames says the grant will be a big help during her science lessons.

"Oh, I'm super excited because I believe that science is a subject that reaches across all kid's abilities levels. I feel that if they're not necessarily reading at grade level they can still participate in science."

MTN News

Ames has a wide range of science equipment she plans to put into the students' hands, so they can work individually. Science concepts are often very abstract, so tools can help explain how things really work -- devices like magnifying glasses, paper balloons, snow polymers, and more.

"I've also ordered some prisms because light is a very difficult subject,” Ames explained. “Sound as well, so maybe some additional tuning forks so they can actually hear the pitch and see that the vibration can cause movement."

