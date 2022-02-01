One Class at a Time: Missoula Online Academy’s Tiffany Reed

MISSOULA - Tiffany Reed of Missoula County Public Schools is this week's One Class at a Time grant winner.

Reed teaches kindergarten students virtually as part of the District's Missoula Online Academy which is for families who may not feel comfortable in a classroom setting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was concerned about establishing relationships with the children, social and emotional relationships,” Reed said. “They're just as strong if not stronger online because the intimacy of the time that we do spend together is pretty special.”

Reed will use her $250 grant on several fronts. She wants to buy manipulatives that will help lessons related to shapes and sizes. But, with the students missing out on field trips, she wants to bring a virtual field trip to them. An organization called "Animal Wonder" will provide education about the animals, in real-time, over Zoom.

While it may not be in person, Reed expects it will have a major positive impact on the children.

"Learning more about our environment and the animals and the other creatures that inhabit the Earth with us, and learning about their habit, maybe will help protect some of them,” explained Reed. “And have empathy for what's happening for people and other animals."

