One Class at a Time: Molly Muir – CM Russell Elementary School

MISSOULA - This week's One Class at a Time grant winner is CM Russell Elementary School fifth grade teacher Molly Muir. After the Missoula teacher learned she had won the grant, her students were glad to chip in ideas about how to spend the $250.

"They would like a chameleon so we could study a chameleon's behavior,” Muir said. “They would like some gum, $250 worth of gum for testing. They would also enjoy a Lego train set and a telescope for studying space."

MTN News

Sorry kids, great ideas, but Ms. Muir is going to buy some wobble stools. We've heard of these before. The durable stools help students concentrate better on their assignments, let's them keep moving, while still focusing on the task at hand.

"Just being able to move your body a little bit to increase that focus and attention. I have spaces in my classroom where they can spread out when they're reading,” Muir said. “I have couches and bean bags and stuff like that but when we're at our desks and doing a whole group lesson being able to fidget and move their body a little bit really helps them."

