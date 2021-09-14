Watch
One Class at a Time

One Class at a Time: Rebecca Moner, Chief Charlo Elementary School

Chief Charlo Elementary School kindergarten teacher Rebecca Miner is this week's One Class at a Time grant winner.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 13:56:53-04

MISSOULA — It has been a tough 18 months for teachers and so winning a One Class at a Time grant is pretty special.

Rebecca Miner -- a kindergarten teacher at Chief Charlo Elementary School in Missoula -- tries to instill confidence in her "charges" the moment they walk through the door.

She will use the $250 grant to buy "manipulatives" -- hands-on items the students can use to explore and learn with.

"It really helps to have things that are tangible. What the body experiences the brain remembers, and so, things like PlayDough Stampers and cubes that have letters and little sensory poppers so we can pop syllables,” Miner explained.

“And little popping as we take apart the words and put them together. Just lots of different ways for kinds to experience, use letter names and letter sounds and repetitive ways and engaging ways," Miner concluded.

