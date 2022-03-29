Watch
CommunityOne Class at a Time

Actions

One Class at a Time: Sarah Nassem – Lolo Middle School

This week's One Class at a Time grant winner is Sarah Naseem who is a Spanish teacher and interventionist at Lolo Middle School.
OCAT Nessem
OCAT Contact Info
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 11:26:26-04

LOLO - Lolo Middle School is the home of this week's One Class at a Time winner.

Sarah Naseem is a Spanish teacher, but also is an interventionist, helping some students with math, reading, and writing.

"And so, I work in small groups to help develop and help continue reteaching concepts students might be struggling with,” Naseem explained.

OCAT Contact Info

Naseem will use the $250 grant to purchase several "wobble stools." Naseem says students learn best when they are comfortable and able to move, without being a distraction to their classmates. This helps with their focus and Naseem has found that flexible seating benefits both student learning and the classroom atmosphere.

"They provide students with a choice of where they want to sit, how they feel comfortable in a classroom,” Naseem said. “They also allow some movement, which is beneficial to a lot of students when they are trying to focus in a class setting. Both of those things help with engagement and is beneficial obviously to get kids to learn more."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

One Class at a Time application
Apply here for a $250 grant