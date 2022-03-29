One Class at a Time: Sarah Nassem – Lolo Middle School

LOLO - Lolo Middle School is the home of this week's One Class at a Time winner.

Sarah Naseem is a Spanish teacher, but also is an interventionist, helping some students with math, reading, and writing.

"And so, I work in small groups to help develop and help continue reteaching concepts students might be struggling with,” Naseem explained.

Naseem will use the $250 grant to purchase several "wobble stools." Naseem says students learn best when they are comfortable and able to move, without being a distraction to their classmates. This helps with their focus and Naseem has found that flexible seating benefits both student learning and the classroom atmosphere.

"They provide students with a choice of where they want to sit, how they feel comfortable in a classroom,” Naseem said. “They also allow some movement, which is beneficial to a lot of students when they are trying to focus in a class setting. Both of those things help with engagement and is beneficial obviously to get kids to learn more."

