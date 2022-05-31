One Class at a Time Seeley Swan High School’s Thomas Boelman

MISSOULA – This week’s One Class at a Time grant winner is Thomas Boelman from Seeley Swan High School.

Boleman — who teaches arts and industrial arts — says he'll use his $250 grant on several fronts -- including field trips.

"We're gonna do a little tour of the mills, maybe do the sculpture park in Lincoln,” Boelman said. “A lot of this stuff, we're going to try and get some end of the year supplies that we're going to try to pick up."

MTN News

This is Boelman's first year at Seeley Swan High School and he loves it. He also has experience at the middle school and college levels.

As you might expect, his classes, including building trades are very hands-on. One group is working on building a shed that they will sell in the community, and others are just beginning to learn these construction skills.

"So, there's about ten students in that Building Trades Two class trying to learn construction skills. I probably have 16 students in my Building Trades One that are getting hands on with power tools and hand tools,” Boelman said.