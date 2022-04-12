One Class at a Time: Stephen Roose – Sentinel High School

MISSOULA - This week's One Class at a Time grant recipient is Sentinel High School teacher Stephen Roose who got into education a bit later than most teachers -- and he has discovered a home in the Special Education department.

"So, I didn't start in education. I kind of found it later in life. I found a certain passion and drive to work with special education students,” Roose explained. “Ever since I made that transition into the education world it has just been countless blessings."

MTN News

For his students with disabilities, Roose will use his $250 grant to purchase several Lego sets. Roose admits that it may seem odd but believes Legos will help improve team-building skills and communication. He says working in small groups isn't always easy for his students.

"We're going to be using this to work in teams, to collaborate and build things together. And explore the frustrations together when sometimes things don't go as planned, and things don't work out and being able to adjust emotionally and still be positive,” Roose said.

