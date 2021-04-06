Watch
One Class at a Time: Willard Alternative High School teacher Steve Mutchler

MTN News
Willard Alternative High School teacher Steve Mutchler is this week's One Class at a Time winner.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 17:06:22-04

MISSOULA — Willard Alternative High School teacher Steve Mutchler is our KPAX-TV and Republic Services One Class at a Time winner this week.

Republic Services Municipal Manager Chad Bauer presented Mutchler with a $250 award which will go toward the purchase of a button-making machine.

Mutchler says his students like finding creative ways of expressing themselves and their thoughts. He says his students are excited about the opportunity to spread messages through buttons.

“They can create positive messages for themselves, positive messages for their teachers, positive messages for their fellow classmates, or it might be something that they’re advocating for. We have a lot in our society in Missoula, and Montana, and the United States, globally that kids like to put their voice behind," Mutchler explained.

