One Class at a Tine: Florence-Carlton's Michelle Welch

MISSOULA — The winner of this week's One Class at a Time grant is Michelle Welch who is a mental health counselor with the Florence-Carlton School District.

"I have an open-door policy so students can come and go. Problem solve, figure things out — whether it be anxiety, depression, relationship issues. To be there supporting the students, to manage their emotions and their mental health,” Welch explained.

MTN News

Welch has found that during the pandemic, students are dealing with more stress as they return to in-person learning.

So, with the One Class at a Time grant, Welch will purchase simple coping devices for the students that can help ease the tensions of campus life, and eliminate habits such as biting nails or chewing on the inside of a cheek.