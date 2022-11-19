People step up to help annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive

MISSOULA - Even with a so-called turkey shortage, Western Montana residents are coming through in a big way as the 28th annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive came to a close.

Haven House in Hamilton picking up the first load of donated turkeys from the annual drive co-sponsored by Townsquare Media and KPAX TV Friday afternoon.

But the outlook for that first load — and all the others looked bleak early Friday — as high turkey prices, stores limiting the sales of birds, and the general recessionary impacts took their toll.

But thanks to the efforts of many individuals, and local businesses, the total started to climb into "safe" territory by late afternoon.

We thank everyone for their generosity to help feed the hungry through food banks and pantries from Darby to Missoula to Superior.