Poverello Center provides Thanksgiving meals for homeless in Missoula

The Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter provided holiday meals for those experiencing homelessness.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Nov 25, 2022
MISSOULA - The Poverello Center in Missoula offered free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

Beginning at 11 a.m., both the Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter provided holiday meals for those experiencing homelessness.

Organizers say it's the least they can do for those in our community.

"I think our unsheltered folks in Missoula really, I think, call this place home at times, I think it's a nice thing to do for folks to make them feel warm and the spirit of the holiday season, and have their home-time feeling for the holidays,” said Poverello Center Director for Development Stephanie Dolan.

