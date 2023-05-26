14th annual Montana Legends Poker Run gets underway this weekend

BIGFORK - There will be unique sights around Flathead Lake on Saturday, May 27, 2023, as a line of around 200 motorcycles cruise around the lake for the 14th annual Montana Legends Memorial Poker Run for the Vets.

The Montana Legends Poker Run helps raise funds to support local veterans in need.

They provide $20,000 of food donations to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry, four veteran scholarships to FVCC and three Native American veterans scholarships to the Salish and Kootenai College among a host of other support for veterans.

The poker ride sign-up begins at 11 a.m. at the A Bar in Ferndale and the ride begins at one. Riders will stop in Polson, Lakeside and Bigfork at the VFW to celebrate the ride. Once the ride is complete the party begins at the A Bar with a silent auction, Harley Davidson and gun raffle and live music.

“Well, the veterans around here need it. You know, we have more homeless veterans in northwest Montana than almost anywhere else in the country. And so by doing this and giving them the opportunity for school, giving them an opportunity to have food when they need it, again, getting the opportunity to have a better life after what they've done for us,” said Montana Legends Poker Run organizer John "JP" Pettigrew.

People who don’t ride motorcycles can still join the party and support the cause by attending the silent auction and watching some live music.