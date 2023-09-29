Watch Now
23rd annual Northwest Montana Veterans Stand Down this weekend in Libby

Veterans will be able to receive several services and amenities free of charge.
Libby
MTN News
The 23rd annual Northwest Montana Veterans Stand Down takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday in Libby.
Libby
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 18:13:42-04

LIBBY — The 23rd annual Northwest Montana Veteran’s Stand Down takes place this weekend at the Libby Memorial Events Center in Libby.

The event — which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday — honors veterans by providing free services and amenities.

Those services include haircuts, surplus military clothing, mental health counseling, employment opportunities, physical health services and more.

Veteran are asked to bring their Military ID or DD214 discharge VA cards.

