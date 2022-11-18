Watch Now
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Adoption event bringing animals to Kalispell to find them homes for the holidays

homes for the holidays Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 1.48.22 PM.png
MTN News
homes for the holidays Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 1.48.22 PM.png
Posted at 2:04 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 16:06:51-05

KALISPELL — Are you searching for the perfect furry friend to adopt and be a part of your family this holiday season?

The Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS) from Thompson Falls will be bringing all kinds of dogs and cats to the Aquarium Pet Store in Kalispell to find the pets a home for the holidays.

The adoption event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 1001 East Idaho Street in Kalispell.

All adoptable pets are vaccinated, wormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

All adoption fees will go to TRACS and be used to take care of the animals at the shelter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App