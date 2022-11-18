Adoption event bringing animals to Kalispell to find them homes for the holidays

KALISPELL — Are you searching for the perfect furry friend to adopt and be a part of your family this holiday season?

The Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS) from Thompson Falls will be bringing all kinds of dogs and cats to the Aquarium Pet Store in Kalispell to find the pets a home for the holidays.

The adoption event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 1001 East Idaho Street in Kalispell.

All adoptable pets are vaccinated, wormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

All adoption fees will go to TRACS and be used to take care of the animals at the shelter.