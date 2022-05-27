American Flags honor personal heroes at Glacier High School

KALISPELL - One thousand American flags will be on display throughout the holiday weekend at Glacier High School to mark Memorial Day.

The Flathead Valley Exchange Club is in charge of the display with each flag dedicated to a personal hero, living or deceased.

The flags will be on display 24 hours all weekend until Monday at 12 p.m. and Taps will be played at the display each evening at 10 p.m.

Net proceeds from the dedicated flags will be distributed to four veteran non-profit groups in the Flathead Valley.

