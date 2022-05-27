Watch
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

American Flags honor personal heroes at Glacier High School

American Flags
MTN News
Taps will be played at the display each evening at 10 p.m.
American Flags
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:46:55-04

KALISPELL - One thousand American flags will be on display throughout the holiday weekend at Glacier High School to mark Memorial Day.

The Flathead Valley Exchange Club is in charge of the display with each flag dedicated to a personal hero, living or deceased.

The flags will be on display 24 hours all weekend until Monday at 12 p.m. and Taps will be played at the display each evening at 10 p.m.

Net proceeds from the dedicated flags will be distributed to four veteran non-profit groups in the Flathead Valley.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119