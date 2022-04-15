Annual shred event returning to North West Montana Veteran's Food Bank

KALISPELL - Now that tax season is just about over, the North West Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry in Kalispell is helping the community avoid fraud by holding a free paper shredding event.

Anyone in the community can get up to four boxes of documents shredded if they contribute non-perishable food, cleaning or hygiene products, or cash donations. Along with the shredding, there will be information on identity theft, fraud prevention and suicide prevention.

All the donations will be going to the food pantry to help around 300 local veterans and their families.

“When we are able to give food to our veterans, it empowers them to be able to go out and live a healthier, happy life,” said North West Montana Veteran's Food Bank Community Outreach Specialist Cinnamon Davis-Hall.

The shredding event will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the North West Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry on US Highway 2 East. The shred truck will leave for the landfill from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but volunteers will still be on site to collect boxes and donations.

