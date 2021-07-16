Art project aims to bring beauty to downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell and the Kalico Art Center are seeking artists in the Flathead Valley to help transform ugly downtown traffic signal boxes into beautiful works of art.

Kalispell’s Kalico Art Center is seeking 12 Flathead Valley artists to submit original works of art that will be turned into a vinyl wrap, helping beautify 12 traffic signal boxes in downtown Kalispell.

Artists have until July 21 to submit their artwork with final sections announced on August 13.

Kalico Art Center Executive Director Jemina Watstein tells MTN News that a committee will prioritize submissions based on community pride and sharing joy in the Flathead Valley.

The 12 artists selected will each receive a prize of $200.

Watstein said street boxes are often a target of unwanted tagging and graffiti. She hopes the colorful artwork will help deter vandalism.

“Right now, they’re really atrocious, they’re grey and yuck and some of them have some graffiti on them, so the idea is that they will be wrapped in beautiful works of art created by our local artists, and what we found is that typically artwork does not get tagged, so it will start to eliminate some of the vandalism that we see downtown on those open spaces,” said Watstein.

Vinal Wraps will be installed on traffic boxes in September. Artists can submit up to three works of art for the project on the Kalico Art Center's website.