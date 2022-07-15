KALISPELL - Arts in the Park is back at Depot Park in Kalispell this weekend for the 52nd year.

There will be art, food and live music, and entertainment through Sunday, and with 80 artists in attendance, there is some beautiful artwork and inspiring stories.

“My parents were rockhounds and we used to go out digging up rocks. Then they got into jewelry making, so we took jewelry classes and that's where I met Tom O'Keeffe, and we started making jewelry together," said Cris O'Keef, rock expert for O'Keef & Co. Unlimited.

Not all artists started out doing their craft. Sally Glutting, a textile artist, was a local school teacher for many years before she decided to focus on her art.

“I do a variety of fiber art and art quilt things. You can see I have snow dye and a process called Eco Printing as well as a little bit more traditional things," said Glutting of One Loose Thread.

Part of the enjoyment of this event for the artists is meeting the people who attend the event.

“It's fun to see people come out and it's really fun to talk about art," said Glutting.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Hockaday Museum of Art, a pillar in the Kalispell community for 53 years. The museum not only has art for viewing, but they also have programs for children, families, and educators.

“The Hockaday, I think it's a great museum and what they do with the community and everything and all the events they have with artists, local artists,” said O'Keef.