Benefit concert raises funds for Flathead Valley non-profits

BIGFORK - A benefit concert performed by musicians on the hit show “The Voice” will help raise funds for two non-profits in Flathead County.

“The Voice” participants Tommy Edwards and Jack Rogan will be performing at the Jewel Basin Center in Bigfork on Thursday, Oct. 13, in support of "Feed the Need."

All money raised from the "Feed the Need" concert will be split evenly between the Flathead Food Bank and the Samaritan House.

The benefit show is made possible thanks to a partnership between community businesses with Big Sky Public Relations and Leon Holdings being the two major sponsors.

Community resident Lucy Smith will also match whatever is raised at the door of the event, up to $10,000.

Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Jamie Quinn says additional funds go a long way at the food bank ahead of the busy winter months.

“We’re going to be able to provide to people that are staying at the Samaritan House, people that are coming to Flathead Food Bank and be able to just keep that need up because frankly August was our biggest month that we’ve ever had to serve customers, ever in Flathead Food Bank’s history,” said Quinn.

Admission to the event will be “Pay what you can” and attendees are encouraged to donate at the door.

Limited seating will be available, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Donations may be provided via cash, check, Venmo, or Paypal.

Those who cannot attend but wish to donate toward the match, can do so online or via Venmo (@FlatheadFoodBank). Please note that donations are for Feed the Need.

