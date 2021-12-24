Bigfork VFW hosting free dinner on Christmas day

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Veterans of Foreign WRA (VFW) Post 4042 is teaming up with the Bigfork Legends to provide free Christmas dinner to those in need.

Free meals will be served at the Bigfork VFW located at 8098 Montana Highway 35 beginning at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

MTN News

The meals will be served on a first-come-first-serve basis with to-go meals also available.

All Flathead residents are welcome to attend with no prior military service required.

Those joining in on the festivities are asked to come hungry and to bring a friend.

