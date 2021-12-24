Watch
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Bigfork VFW hosting free dinner on Christmas day

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Those joining in on the festivities are asked to come hungry and to bring a friend.
Bigfork VFW
Bigfork VFW Map
Posted at 2:33 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 16:37:23-05

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Veterans of Foreign WRA (VFW) Post 4042 is teaming up with the Bigfork Legends to provide free Christmas dinner to those in need.

Free meals will be served at the Bigfork VFW located at 8098 Montana Highway 35 beginning at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Bigfork VFW Map

The meals will be served on a first-come-first-serve basis with to-go meals also available.

All Flathead residents are welcome to attend with no prior military service required.

Those joining in on the festivities are asked to come hungry and to bring a friend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader